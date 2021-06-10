Update on Brock Lesnar's status for WWE Summerslam- Reports

We are nearing WWE's biggest event of the summer. With live crowds coming back soon, it could be WWE's biggest event of the year as they plan on stacking the card top to bottom with a star studded line-up of wrestlers.

As expected, there have been many reports and rumors circulating around Brock Lesnar possibly returning at SummerSlam. Moreover, with recent reports that WWE is planning on making SummerSlam this year's WrestleMania, Vince McMahon might be tempted to bring back Lesnar.

On the latest edition of The Mat Men Podcast, the reliable Andrew Zarian, who has been quite accurate with his reports recently, provided an update on Brock Lesnar's current status for WWE SummerSlam. Zarian stated that from what he has learned, as of today, Brock Lesnar is not on the card for SummerSlam.

Plans often change in WWE, according to Andrew Zarian, as of now, Brock Lesnar is not set for SummerSlam.

Nonetheless, WWE has a track record of making big changes at the last second so there still is a chance that the Beast Incarnate will be present at SummerSlam. But as mentioned earlier, Brock is not booked on the show right now.

Brock Lesnar's last appearance for WWE came at WrestleMania 36

Brock Lesnar headed into 2020 as the WWE Champion but he met his match in the men's Royal Rumble when he was eliminated by Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath went on to win the Royal Rumble match and selected Brock as his opponent for WrestleMania.

At WrestleMania, Drew had his crowning moment in front of no fans at the Performance Center after he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in the biggest match of his life.

That was the last we saw of Lesnar in WWE. Since then, there have been many rumors about Lesnar returning but he still hasn't come back.

With Bobby Lashley as the current WWE Champion, a Brock Lesnar return would be even more exciting given that the likelihood of this dream match would increase.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley both have an MMA background and are freaks of nature with unmatched athletic ability. With Lashley currently at the height of his career, a possible match with Lesnar could be a solid pick to sell out a major venue that WWE might be planning for down the line.

