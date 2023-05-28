Update on WWE's possible return to Saudi Arabia after Night of Champions

After a successful Night of Champions premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, WWE could be planning to revisit the country once again later this year.

Throughout its deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the company has visited the nation twice a year, holding massive events for its fans. The first such event happened in 2018, and this has become an annual tradition for the company aside from the pandemic era. These shows included unique events such as The Greatest Royal Rumble, Crown Jewel, Super Showdown, and conventional premium live events such as Elimination Chamber and Night of Champions.

A recent report from PWInsider Elite stated that WWE will be looking to travel to the Middle East once again towards the end of this year. Tentative plans for November have been put in place, but as always, the plans could be subject to change.

"WWE is tentatively slated to return to Saudi Arabia this November. For those who have asked about rumors making the rounds today that the company would run in Saudi Arabia over Labour Day weekend, we are told that is not the case."

WWE has increasingly looked to host some major premium live events outside the United States this year, making it a global phenomenon in wrestling. The Elimination Chamber event was hosted in Canada, Backlash in Puerto Rico, and Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. With Money in the Bank set to take place in London, it will be the first time in the company's history that three consecutive premium live events have taken place outside the US.

Triple H conveyed thanks to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on behalf of WWE

During the recent press conference before Night of Champions, the Chief Content Officer Triple H addressed a gathering of fans and media outlets.

The Game thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support in organizing a premium live event of this scale.

He further revealed that Night of Champions was the fastest-selling premium live event in Saudi Arabia to date and thanked the Saudi fans for the company's growing popularity in the country.

With Night of Champions in the rearview, the company will now be on the road for the build-up to the next major event, Money in the Bank, set to emanate from the O2 Arena in London on July 1.

Did you enjoy Night of Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes