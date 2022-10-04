Reported update on WWE Superstar Max Dupri reverting to old name

Maximum Male Models leader Max Dupri could be going by his old name of L.A. Knight on WWE's internal roster.

Dupri dropped the biggest tease of his character change on last week's episode of SmackDown (September 30). When ma.çé and mån.sôör tried to break the Canadian record for holding a pose for the longest time throughout the show, Max showed up around the end to berate the team and said that he was done with them.

The former Million Dollar Champion has been teasing the change for months. First, during a backstage segment, he paused and walked away after saying "Night," a tease to his former gimmick. On the September 25 episode of the Blue Brand, he paused during an in-ring promo after stating that Anaheim is just a "stone's flow away from LA," yet another reference to his old name. A week later, he left his group stranded ring-side after they suffered a loss.

PWInsider reported that as of today, Dupri has been listed as L.A. Knight on WWE's internal roster and that the change to his old NXT name will be done "ASAP."

-_• Cal 🎄 @ShinyCalKicks Max Dupri has been replaced on the internal roster listing by LA Knight and will be back under that name and gimmick immediately going forward Max Dupri has been replaced on the internal roster listing by LA Knight and will be back under that name and gimmick immediately going forward https://t.co/lVniAk5RCD

The report went on to say that ma.çé and mån.sôör will remain a tag team under the Maximum Male Models banner, with Maxine Dupri as their manager.

WWE Superstars have been getting their old names back under Triple H

After Vince McMahon retired, Triple H stepped in as the Head of Creative for WWE. Now also the Chief Content Officer, he has made many changes in the promotion's weekly product, most of which have been positively taken. One such change was to give certain superstars their original names back.

Almost SuperCard (A.S.C) @AlmostSCN With Tomasso Ciampa & Austin Theory officially getting their first names back, we say expect the name change to happen in #WWESuperCard soon. With Tomasso Ciampa & Austin Theory officially getting their first names back, we say expect the name change to happen in #WWESuperCard soon. https://t.co/KAx2KKd9vh

Vince had an affinity to cut down the names of a few superstars when they jumped from NXT to the main roster. Tommaso Ciampa, Austin Theory, and Matt Riddle had their first names removed and went by Ciampa, Riddle, and Theory respectively.

Now, all three NXT alumni have got their full names back. This, coupled with consistent booking, better in-ring matches, and other superstars returning to WWE, makes most fans agree that the company's product has seen an improvement in quality over the past two months.

