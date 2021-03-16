Update on the WWE ThunderDome following WrestleMania - Reports

The future location of the WWE ThunderDome following WrestleMania has seemingly been revealed; it appears it will be staying in the Tampa Bay area.

According to Jon Alba on Twitter, due to the Tampa Bay Rays' MLB season starting soon, WWE plans to move the ThunderDome from Tropicana Field to the Yuengling Center, formally known as the Sun Dome.

"The expectation among multiple people I have spoken to in #WWE is they will remain in the Tampa area after the Tropicana Field ThunderDome ends ahead of the #Rays season. They all believe they are headed to #USF's Yuengling Center (fka the Sun Dome) for at least a period of time. I requested comment from both #WWE and arena management but have not heard from either as of this time. It's unclear if it would be a long-term residency or what the setup would be. But multiple people said travel is booked through Tampa going forward for the immediate future."

With WWE keeping the ThunderDome concept following WrestleMania, some fans wonder if it will be altered to allow a small number of fans to attend like NXT currently does at the WWE Performance Center.

Alba doesn't know the status of fans attending these shows in the future but confirmed that the venue is smaller than the two previous locations of the ThunderDome, seating around 10,500 people.

"The Yuengling Center is on the University of South Florida campus and hosts several of the school's teams (Omos used to play basketball there). A few days ago a #USF said tey wouldn't be surprised to see the move happen and believed the schedule was open. I do not know the status of fans present, or if it would be the ThunderDome setup. The Yuengling Center is smaller than Amway Center or Tropicana Field, capacity is about 10,400. #WWE"

