Update on WWE venue once the ThunderDome deal ends

The third-quarter earnings call for WWE took place recently. During the earnings call, Stephanie McMahon got on the call and put over the WWE ThunderDome as well as WWE's ability to get through the pandemic in the safest way for fans possible. She also talked about how the ratings had increased since they moved into the ThunderDome.

The Chief Financia Officer, Kristina Salen, also provided an update about WWE's venues and the ThunderDome.

Update on the future of the WWE ThunderDome

The WWE ThunderDome has served as the home for WWE's main roster shows, RAW and SmackDown, over the past few months. Before SummerSlam, WWE moved into the Amway Center, where they set up their arena, enabling it to be possible for fans to attend from home, thereby bringing back some of the ambience the company had been missing since the start of the pandemic.

According to reports, WWE's original deal with Amway Center allowed them to be in the arena for WWE ThunderDome until the end of October. However, it was later announced that the deal had been extended for one month until the end of November.

WWE CFO Kristina Salen said on the call that there would be 'some kind of center for the foreseeable future' in WWE, and that it would continue into 2021. She added that there were a lot of places for WWE to go, even if they have to move out of the ThunderDome.

This statement was similar to the report that had come out previously about WWE not being able to stay in the ThunderDome once November is over, thanks to the NBA's plan to start their new season in December.

ThunderDome update: source states WWE is set to leave the Amway Center by the 1st of December. Arenas in North Carolina, Texas & Illinois were discussed over the weekend. WWE needs to find a spot where NO team plays + able to house the weight & power requirements of the setup. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 26, 2020

According to another report from Jon Alba, the contract runs through 24th November officially.

I have received the amendment to the contract between the city of Orlando and #WWE to hold the ThunderDome at Amway Center. Officially, it runs through November 24. pic.twitter.com/QRLMiCzb1k — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 26, 2020

Alba's report further stated that with the NBA starting off their games in Orlando in December of this year, it would signal the end of WWE shows being broadcast from the Amway Center.

The contract itself has not changed between #WWE and Amway Center. With the #NBA looking to start its season in December, and the #ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears beginning play as well on approximately Dec. 11, this appears to be the end of ThunderDome's run in Orlando. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 26, 2020

Given the current status of things, the company may not remain in Amway Center's ThunderDome and will find another arena.