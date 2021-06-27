Update on non-compete clauses of recently released WWE wrestlers - Reports

WWE recently let go a number of wrestlers from their roster. Under normal circumstances, every on-screen talent has a non-compete clause which prevents them from competing for a set period of time.

Wrestlers signed to the WWE main-roster contract usually have a 90-day non-compete clause in their contract. NXT wrestlers have a much shorter non-compete duration at 30 days.

As of late, there have been numerous reports surrounding a number of recently released WWE wrestlers asking for some sort of leeway on their non-compete clauses. As per Fightful, more information has been attained with regards to the matter.

We've learned more about wrestlers asking out of their WWE non competes, WWE's reaction to them, and some of the recent releases.



The report states that a recently released wrestler was able to get an "early out" on their non-compete clause. WWE was planning on omitting the non-compete clause for that person altogether but it didn't happen as planned.

Moreover, the wrestlers did not face any major issues while dealing with WWE's higher ups when discussing their non-compete clauses.

The most recent batch of releases came two days ago. Even though they all were NXT or 205 regulars, some from amongst them have 90-day non-compete clauses while the rest have to wait only 30 days before competing again.

Non-compete clauses often help the wrestlers as they are being paid for said duration after their release. However, sometimes there have been cases of talent looking to get right back in the groove as soon as possible. It often results in them wanting to get an out from their non-compete clauses.

WWE released some notable names this year

Aleister Black

The first thread of releases this year came on April 15. Some big names were let go from the promotion, including Samoa Joe who was later brought back. However, this wasn't the only string of releases.

A few weeks later, WWE released talent from NXT and made some changes backstage as well. This was followed by the third chain of releases on June 2, which is by far the most shocking of them all.

Braun Strowman and Aleister Black were among the biggest names released on June 2. Fans and wrestlers weren't expecting these two names to be let go since they were recently booked in top angles on the main roster.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



Lastly, a number of wrestlers from NXT and 205 Live were let go two days ago. It was reported that most of these releases came as a result of budget cuts and were made primarily from a financial standpoint.

