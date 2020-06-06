Updated details on AEW and FTR's odd contract agreement

FTR came to AEW to send a message to The Elite, but their deals are rather different.

With these deals, they are free to take as many independent dates as they want.

FTR confronts The Young Bucks

FTR aka The Revival has become one of the most noted tag teams outside WWE at the moment, in their current position as a part of AEW. Prior to WWE releasing a large number of Superstars from their company in April, The Revival were granted their release from the company as well, as per their request. While FTR was clearly rather unhappy in WWE, now they have a big opportunity in front of them as one of the most respected names outside WWE when it comes to the tag team scene.

In a recent report, the team's current deal with AEW has been revealed, which now showcases that they have the opportunity to work elsewhere, should they want to do so.

FTR has a handshake deal with AEW

The former WWE Tag Team Champions were on Dax Harwood's Instagram Live Stream, where Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler was answering some questions. On the live stream, the tag team revealed that they had not signed a permanent contract with AEW. In fact, instead, it appears that the team is working on a 'handshake' deal with the company.

After years and years of talk by #TheElite. The boys have arrived, and they've got a bone to pick.

WATCH the full clip of #FTR making their arrival here in #AEW - https://t.co/BvlvetiPxA pic.twitter.com/18Gsf6h1ep — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 28, 2020

As a result of this, the two are free to pick up independent bookings as well. They also talked about the possibility of wrestling another tag team that was also recently released by WWE — Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The AEW tag team have not yet made their debut for the promotion in the ring, but are set to take on another team for the first time for the company on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite when they face The Butcher and The Blade.

Possible reason FTR has not signed a contract with AEW

FTR was only recently released from WWE, and while they are free to compete anywhere they feel like competing, their options are severely limited at the moment, with the pandemic making conditions rather unsuitable for most places to host shows.

#FTR @DaxHarwood & @CashWheelerFTR run down the names of tag-teams they want to face here in #AEW. However, one team specifically didn't make their list.



WATCH this full exclusive interview via our Official YouTube Channel here - https://t.co/qWIzfj3tIm. pic.twitter.com/LH9FXcyyoo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 4, 2020

Even WWE has been suffering during this period, with executives taking pay cuts, Superstars being released, and staff being furloughed. AEW is subject to the same conditions as well, so while this is only speculation, it is possible that it is more profitable for them to offer smaller deals to FTR while giving them the right to perform anywhere they want.

On the other hand. it could just be that FTR prefers this deal as they want to perform in as many places as they can, now that they are free of their binding WWE contracts.