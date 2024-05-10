USA Network confirms huge WWE announcement; makes statement about the future of the company 

WWE has undergone several changes this year. USA Network has now confirmed an announcement about the company's future.

WWE RAW has been on the USA Network for quite some time. They started off with the broadcaster in 1993 and were exclusive until 1997. Then came the move to TNN and Spike TV, which lasted until 2012. Finally, the network re-signed a deal to pick them up that year. From then until now, for the past 12 years, RAW has been exclusively broadcast by the company.

This will change again next year, with Netflix picking up the broadcasting deal for the show. However, USA Network's deal was to end before the end of the year. WWE executives announced that the show would stay on with the network until the end of the year. Triple H will still be in charge of both shows as the head of the creative team.

USA Network has confirmed the announcement while also speaking about SmackDown moving from FOX to USA Network in September. They said the show would return to the network on September 13.

Much like RAW, USA Network has a history with WWE SmackDown as well

With FOX no longer retaining the rights to SmackDown, the show is finally returning to the USA Network.

While unlike RAW, SmackDown started off with other broadcasters and eventually came to USA Network. They started off with UPN in 1999 and then moved to The CW in 2005. Following this, they were also broadcast on My Network TV and SYFY. Eventually, they went to USA Network in 2015. They then moved to FOX in 2019 and have remained there for five years.

On September 13, the brand will finally return to the USA Network.

SmackDown has been the more successful show ratings-wise for the past few years. It remains to be seen if things change now that it is moving to the USA Network.

