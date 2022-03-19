How the USA Network feels about current NXT 2.0's ratings

NXT, WWE's developmental brand, underwent a revamp in September of last year. Since then, it has featured a lot of young up-and-coming stars on the show while being aired on the USA Network.

During the most recent Mat Men podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed what the network thinks of the show's latest ratings and whether they are happy with what they have got.

The NXT 2.0 reboot has had mixed reviews from both fans and analysts. While the brand has had its ups and downs since it launched, the ratings are ultimately the most important thing to the USA Network.

Andrew Zarian revealed that the network is satisfied with the show's ratings. He also said that ratings in the six figures are considered to be fine.

"They’re doing good in the ratings. 620,000ish, they’re not doing terrible. USA Network is happy with this. I had a conversation with someone on Tuesday from USA and they’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re fine with the six-somethings,’ because listen, even with that slammed roster with like NXT being NXT they were doing the 700,000s… USA doesn’t care if there are some WWE guys there, they just want ratings. I think they’re happy with the 600 and something rating you know like that 620-650, a 7 [00] for like a big show that’s like. That’s a decent range. Yeah, it’s not that bad," Zarian said. [H/T Wrestling News Source]

The biggest show in the rebrand's young history, Stand & Deliver, will air on Peacock instead of USA next month.

NXT 2.0 has had a polarizing effect for some fans

The NXT reboot last fall certainly represented a huge shift in WWE's strategy. While the black-and-gold brand was loved for its high-caliber stars and matches, the new version runs differently.

It focuses more on younger stars and those newer to the pro wrestling industry, while veteran stars like Tommaso Ciampa, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai are being used.

The focus, however, has been more on cultivating the company's own stars rather than performers that were popular on the independent scene.

WWE's developmental brand also moved to the USA Network during AEW's launch, and it briefly signaled the 'Wednesday Night Wars.' However, WWE decided to move the brand to Tuesdays. As long as the network is happy, things will continue to run as it has in its first few months.

