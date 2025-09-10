Vader was a "bully" and a "horrible person" in real life, according to legendary WWE manager

WWE Hall of Famer Vader has been called a "bully" and a "horrible person" in real life by a legendary manager. Vader made his name wrestling in Japan and WCW before arriving in WWE in 1996.
He had some notable feuds in the promotion and in his prime was seen as one of the best big men to compete in a wrestling ring. However, Harvey Wippleman, who worked as a manager to many prominent wrestlers, claimed Vader was not a nice person to be around.
Talking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the 700th episode of the Pancakes and Powerslams Show, Wippleman called the late wrestler a "horrible person."
"If we are being honest, there is people like Vader, who was one of the worst people that I ever came across in my entire life. God bless his soul, I don't wish him dead. I'm not glad he's dead. He was a horrible person...every possible way," he said.
When asked to explain his comments, Wippleman said that Vader was a "jerk" and then said he wasn't the best big man in wrestling.
"He was a bully, he was a liar, he was a jerk. He was a talentless piece of...people say, 'Oh, he was the best big man.' No he wasn't. Have they never seen King Kong Bundy, Bam Bam Bigelow, Crush or Blackwell? Vader was a zero, he was a piece of cr*p," he added.
You can watch the interview below:
During his time in WWE, Harvey Wippleman managed the likes of Sid Justice, Kamala, and Giant Gonzalez, among others. Wippleman also became the first man to win the WWE Women's Championship in 2000.
Vader was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022
Vader became popular during his run in WCW in the early 90s. He had memorable feuds with Sting and Ric Flair and won the World Heavyweight Championship three times. He also held the WCW United States Title once.
After making his WWE debut at the 1996 Royal Rumble, he feuded with Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. He would have a notable feud with Kane before eventually leaving the promotion in 1998.
He made sporadic WWE appearances in the mid-2000s as well. Vader passed away in 2018 and was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022.
