Valhalla confirms WWE exit

Valhalla confirmed her WWE exit today on social media. The veteran was aligned with the War Raiders and is married to RAW Superstar Erik in real life.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram today to share that she had been informed that WWE would be letting her contract expire. Valhalla added that her ego was damaged by the news because she hoped for a much better ending to her career with the Stamford-based promotion.

"Dear wrestling, I come to you with tears in my eyes cause our time has come to a sudden end. WWE informed me yesterday that they are letting my contract expire. To be completely honest my ego can’t help but be damaged. You always assume that when you end a lifelong career there is going to be a grand exit," she wrote.

She also noted that she was going to take the weight off her shoulders by not being a WWE Superstar and focusing on herself and moving forward. She also noted some changes to her social media updates going forward.

"I’m going to take off the weight of being a superstar and let myself soar being just Sarah. She’s been growing on me and it’s time I let her fully cultivate. I love all the people you’ve brought into my life but my social media page won’t be about you anymore. It will share only the parts of me that I wish and none of that will be wrestling," she added.

You can check out her message in the Instagram post below:

Valhalla used to be known as Sarah Logan in WWE and was once a member of The Riott Squad alongside Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. Only time will tell if Valhalla ever returns to the ring.

