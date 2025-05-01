Valhalla’s WWE return update

Valhalla is a name that WWE fans haven't heard in quite some time. The female superstar is the eerie companion of The War Raiders, also known to many as Sarah Rowe. Recently, there has been an update regarding her potential return.

The 31-year-old hasn't been seen since the February 19, 2024, episode of WWE RAW. Her last match saw her participate in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Last Chance Battle Royal. Soon after, she went on hiatus as she was expecting her second child.

Recently, Valhalla's husband, Erik, provided an update on her return. The War Raiders star appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he was asked for an update on his wife's potential return. He revealed that it could happen sooner rather than later.

He claimed that Sarah Rowe, who was The War Raiders' manager under the guise of Valhalla, was working hard towards a return. He claimed that she was incredibly disciplined, both with her diet and her workouts, and that she was already running, jumping, and throwing things around. In other words, "getting back into battle shape."

"Yeah, she is. She is a constant inspiration for me. She works so hard, she is so dedicated and disciplined. She keeps me on my diet so much better because she’s so disciplined with hers. She’s already running, jumping, throwing things, getting back into battle shape and getting ready. So yeah, I don’t know when this is gonna air, but I’m sure it won’t be too long in the future you start seeing her again," revealed Erik. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

It will be great to see her back in action when she returns. Hopefully, she will not only return in a managerial capacity for The War Raiders but also as an addition to WWE's women's division.

Erik and Valhalla welcomed their second child in November 2024

As mentioned earlier, the reason why the WWE Universe hasn't seen Valhalla in quite some time is because she went on hiatus in February 2024. It was later revealed that she was pregnant with her and Erik's second child, whom they welcomed recently.

On November 18, 2024, Rowe gave birth to a son, Ezekiel Joseph Rowe. The couple was ecstatic upon his birth and shared their joy with the world via Instagram.

The couple's first child, Raymond Cash Rowe, is already four years old. Hopefully, he and his brother will get to see their parents perform in the squared circle very soon.

