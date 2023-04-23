Valhalla wants to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by this wrestling legend (Exclusive)

SmackDown Superstar Valhalla recently revealed that she would love to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Japanese wrestling legend Bull Nakano.

Nakano is one of the greatest female performers in the business, working as part of All Japan Pro Wrestling put women's wrestling on the map. Though she retired from active in-ring competition in 1997 at just 29, she continues to influence a generation of female talents hoping to make it into the business.

While Bull Nakano did compete in a couple of matches later as well in 2012 and 2017, they were too short to be considered as an official return to the ring. In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Valhalla and The Viking Raiders were asked to name who should induct the three into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Valhalla mentioned the late Luna Vachano as her first choice. The SmackDown Superstar then took Bull Nakano's name, as apart from being one of her favorites, the Japanese legend also had a "gimmick-heavy" on-screen persona.

"I would say Luna Vachano, but she's not there with us anymore, unfortunately. Another weird one is Bull Nakano, she's one of my favorites, and she's like so gimmick-heavy, and I think Bull Nakano would be a different and amazing person to bring us into the Hall of Fame," said Valhalla. (4:20 - 4:28)

Ivar wants Terry Taylor to induct The Viking Raiders into the WWE Hall of Fame

Furthermore, Ivar picked Terry Taylor, saying the long-time WWE coach seldom gets the love and recognition he deserves. The Viking Raiders member revealed that they spent a lot of time learning from Taylor in the Performance Center. Ivar also believes the veteran is proud of their accomplishments in the promotion.

"I don't think he gets enough love and recognition across the entire world in professional wrestling. But we were in his class in the Performance Centre for so long; I think Terry Taylor would be the one I would want to induct us. He'd be the one. He loves the business so much, he loved us, and he taught us, and he helped us, and he's so proud of us. So I think he's the one I think should induct us," said Ivar. (5:15 - 5:44)

The Viking Raiders are currently performing on WWE SmackDown. It remains to be seen if the upcoming draft could lead to Erik and Ivar jumping ship to RAW, where they could engage in several fresh feuds.

