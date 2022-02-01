WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan says he's "spotted his prey"

For weeks, WWE has been teasing the debut of Indian-born superstar Veer Mahaan, and it would appear his arrival is close.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, a vignette aired, similar to those seen in previous weeks, showing an intimidating-looking Veer from various angles.

Also documented in the video packages were Mahaan's displays of dominance on recent episodes of WWE Main Event, pulling off impactful power moves.

A notable part of the new vignette, though, is Mahaan's declaration that he has now "spotted his prey" after biding his time for so long.

No date has been confirmed for his RAW debut, the end of the package simply stated that the Indian superstar is "coming to RAW."

“I have been patient like a lion. Waiting. Watching. Biding my time. But now, the hunter has finally spotted its prey, and soon, I will strike.” he said (H/T Sportskeeda)

WWE @WWE



VEER MAHAAN is coming to “I have been patient like a lion. Waiting. Watching. Biding my time. But now, the hunter has finally spotted its prey. And soon, I will strike.”VEER MAHAAN is coming to #WWERaw “I have been patient like a lion. Waiting. Watching. Biding my time. But now, the hunter has finally spotted its prey. And soon, I will strike.”VEER MAHAAN is coming to #WWERaw https://t.co/czQrJyKwjo

Veer originally debuted alongside Shanky on WWE's main roster as back-up for former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Veer Mahaan has been featured on WWE Main Event

Ahead of his impending RAW debut, WWE has used Veer Mahaan on Main Event tapings as recently as January.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful even pictured him appearing in the latest set of tapings for the show.

The vignette comes just days after news broke that WWE had no plans to use Veer in the Royal Rumble, despite big plans for his debut being speculated upon.

Before turning his hand to professional wrestling, Mahaan, real name Rinku Singh had a professional baseball career but had it cut short by several injuries, missing both the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Are you excited to see Veer on WWE's main roster?

Also Read Article Continues below

Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Debottam Saha