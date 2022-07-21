Veer Mahaan comments on his bizarre segment on WWE RAW

Veer Mahaan addressed his return to Monday Night RAW this week in a bizarre backstage segment.

WWE interviewer Sarah Schreiber was about to introduce her guest, The Miz, but The Lion cut her off and just said, "Boo!" before leaving. This was his first appearance on RAW since competing in the Last Chance Money In The Bank Qualifying Battle Royal last month, which he lost.

Speaking to Daily Star, Veer Mahaan commented on the segment, stating that it was done to show the world a different side of his character.

"Why say so much when you can get it done saying so little, right? If that works, what else do we need? The reaction and support has been great [and] has created a buzz around the world. The world hasn’t seen my other side yet. Yes, we’re trying to show the world that Veer Mahaan isn’t just a scary guy that walks around in the ring. We’re trying to show our audience that Veer is not just a beast and an angry man, he has other sides," Veer said. (H/T Daily Star)

Veer Mahaan on the "Veer is coming" vignettes

The Lion appeared on the RAW after WrestleMania after a lot of anticipation. WWE aired vignettes on the Red brand for numerous months to hype up his return.

In the same interview with Daily Star, Veer stated that he felt frustrated with how long it took for him to return, but he used that energy to motivate himself.

"At the end of the day, I’m human as well. I waited and at times, it can be frustrating when you want something and you don’t get it. But for me, all the frustration and waiting went towards my work. I would watch clips of all the other superstars and educating myself on what they are all about. But I never let that bother me. I just let it motivate me even more because this isn’t my first ride, coming from track and field, to baseball, to coming here." (H/T Daily Star)

Veer began feuding with The Mysterios after his return, and he hasn't been involved in anything significant since then. It'll be interesting to see what he does next.

