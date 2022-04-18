WWE's India viewership sees a huge uptick after Veer Mahaan's return to RAW

The Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) has data to suggest that Veer Mahaan is driving WWE's viewership upwards in India.

Following months of anticipation, Mahaan returned to RAW on April 4, the night after WrestleMania 38. He made an immediate impact by attacking Rey & Dominik Mysterio. This episode of RAW witnessed a 9% increase in viewership in India compared to the previous week's average due to the advertised return of the former baseball player.

Veer Mahaan was previously part of a three-man group with Jinder Mahal and Shanky on RAW, with their most notable storyline coming in the summer of 2021 against Drew McIntyre. He was separated from them via the WWE Draft as Mahal and Shanky moved to SmackDown.

Veer Mahaan @VeerMahaan The road ahead is clearing fast....



Still a lot of work left to be done. The road ahead is clearing fast....Still a lot of work left to be done. https://t.co/O2FVcbsXlJ

Veer Mahaan demolished Dominik Mysterio on RAW

This past week on RAW, Veer Mahaan was scheduled to take on Rey Mysterio. However, a flying change to the match card brought Dominik face-to-face with his tormentor. While the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion got in some offense, Mahaan dominated the match. He finally caught Dominik in a modified version of the camel clutch to pick up the win.

It'll be interesting to see if Veer Mahaan can attract more Indian viewers to WWE RAW as he takes on the biggest names on the red brand.

Would you like to see Veer in action against Rey Mysterio? Let us know in the comments section below!

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh