Veer Mahaan has an interesting response to Elimination Chamber participant's tweet

Veer Mahaan had quite an interesting reaction to Austin Theory's latest tweet.

WWE Elimination Chamber is set to emanate from the Jeddah Superdome on February 19, 2022. The show will feature an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE title that's currently in possession of Bobby Lashley.

Austin Theory recently qualified for the big match on an episode of RAW by defeating former Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Theory posted a tweet via his official Twitter handle, stating that he's getting closer to taking a selfie as the new WWE Champion.

He also hyped tonight's episode of WWE RAW, which is scheduled to be broadcast on SyFy. Veer Mahaan reacted to Theory's tweet with a "face with sunglasses" emoji, possibly hinting that he will make his debut on RAW tonight. Will Mahaan finally make his debut mere days before the Elimination Chamber event?

It's been a while since the first Veer Mahaan vignette aired

The Veer character made his WWE RAW debut on the July 26, 2021 episode of RAW. He defeated Drew McIntyre via DQ on his debut. Later in the year, Veer was repackaged as "Veer Mahaan." WWE began airing video packages regularly, hyping up the arrival of this new persona.

The first vignette promoting Mahaan's debut aired in November. It has been more than three months, but he has yet to make his long-awaited debut on RAW. At this point, Mahaan's impending arrival has turned into a popular meme among the pro-wrestling community. While many fans are cracking jokes on every WWE tweet promoting Mahaan's debut, others are lambasting the company for the delay.

Several pro-wrestlers and other wrestling personalities have made fun of this situation as well. Former WWE Superstar Lance Storm shared an amusing tweet in December, taking a shot at WWE for delaying Mahaan's debut.

As for Austin Theory, the young gun hasn't shown much promise in the ring lately. He has lost 14 out of his last 16 matches on RAW, much to the disappointment of Vince McMahon.

Will Veer Mahaan finally make his much-anticipated debut on RAW tonight?

