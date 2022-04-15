Veer Mahaan posts cryptic tweet about WWE future

WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan has taken to Twitter to share a cryptic message about his future in the company.

Mahaan made his WWE main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 38 following a match featuring Rey & Dominik Mysterio and The Miz. After the match, Mahaan made a surprise entrance and stormed the ring, taking out Dominik and throwing hands with Rey, easily getting the better of the legendary luchador. On this week's RAW, Veer made his in-ring debut, once again locking horns with Dominik Mysterio in a dominant win for The Lion.

Now, however, Veer has taken to social media to post a cryptic message about his aspirations. The tweet, featuring an attached picture of Mahaan backstage at an event wearing full ring gear, references the fast start he has had and admits that he still has work to do.

"The road ahead is clearing fast.... Still a lot of work left to be done." Veer said

Veer's ongoing feud with The Mysterios is expected to continue on the next edition of Monday Night RAW.

Who was Veer Mahaan before joining WWE?

Though Veer is a relatively new name to WWE fans, he has a history in the world of professional sports.

Veer's real name is Rinku Singh, a former professional baseball player who won his pro-contract on a reality TV show known as The Million Dollar Arm. The story was then turned into a movie with the same name in 2014.

A broken elbow would bring Singh's career to an early end, before WWE signed the Indian-born star in 2018.

This began a transformation for the former baseball player, who went from 150 to 256 pounds, becoming a fully fledged professional wrestler.

