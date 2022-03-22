Veer Mahaan RAW debut date confirmed 

WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan has had a date confirmed for his RAW re-debut on the latest edition of the Monday Night show.

Since November 2021, WWE started airing several vignettes, showcasing the Indian-born star first. Despite the company regularly promoting his return, he has not arrived on the red brand. However, Mahaan has wrestled on Main Event, taped before main roster shows.

WWE finally confirmed a debut date for Veer Mahan on the latest edition of RAW. The promotion mentioned he would appear on the RAW after WrestleMania 38 on April 4th.

WWE @WWE



@VeerMahaan

#WWERaw BREAKING NEWS: VEER MAHAAN IS COMING TO RAW APRIL 4th. BREAKING NEWS: VEER MAHAAN IS COMING TO RAW APRIL 4th.@VeerMahaan#WWERaw https://t.co/xeTOLCMPUn

Veer Mahaan has an interesting backstory

Mahaan was initially introduced to WWE during NXT's black-and-gold era and was managed by Malcolm Bivens. He was also briefly affiliated with former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal before being drafted to RAW before his gimmick revamp.

However, Veer's career was very different before signing with WWE, as he did not come from the world of professional wrestling. He was a professional baseball player, signed to the Pittsburgh Pirates after winning a reality show known as Million Dollar Arm.

Veer Mahaan @VeerMahaan Rosario Loves baseball, and he is a fan of the Million Dollar Arm movie. I am so happy to put a smile on his face. It makes my day so much brighter to see him beaming like he does! #floridahospitalorlando Rosario Loves baseball, and he is a fan of the Million Dollar Arm movie. I am so happy to put a smile on his face. It makes my day so much brighter to see him beaming like he does! #floridahospitalorlando https://t.co/z8YUa4WPOU

Produced by Disney, a biopic detailing Veer Mahaan's story was released in 2014. The film, also called Million Dollar Arm, starred Jon Hamm and Suraj Sharma.

