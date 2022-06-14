"Might be a bit scary" - Veer Mahaan sends birthday message to child before RAW match against WWE veteran

On WWE RAW, Veer Mahaan faced Rey Mysterio in a singles match. However, there was more than just one match on the line for Mahaan.

While he portrays a heel in the company on social media, Veer knows where to draw the line. He recently saw a post about a young child's birthday ruined because none of his friends showed up.

The mother posted about it, saying:

"Not a single person showed up to my son's 6th birthday. None. I invited his entire class of 24. I have no idea what to do or how to make this right for him."

Veer had a classy reply. Coming across the post, he said he would win his match on RAW for the young child.

"Hey Landon!!! Namaste! I want you to know that when I get into the ring on WWE RAW on Monday night, I'm gonna try to win one for you. You might not want to watch though. Might be a bit scary. I can be a mean dude. Have a great birthday, little bro."

Veer Mahaan @VeerMahaan

Namaste! 🏾



I want you to know that when I get into the ring on



You might not want to watch though. Might be a bit scary. I can be a mean dude. 🦁 🏾



Have a great birthday, little bro.



@realtalkjess Hey Landon!!!Namaste!I want you to know that when I get into the ring on @WWE #RAW on Monday night, I'm gonna try to win one for you.You might not want to watch though. Might be a bit scary. I can be a mean dude.Have a great birthday, little bro. @realtalkjess Hey Landon!!! Namaste! 🙏🏾I want you to know that when I get into the ring on @WWE #RAW on Monday night, I'm gonna try to win one for you. You might not want to watch though. Might be a bit scary. I can be a mean dude. 😨 🦁 👊🏾 Have a great birthday, little bro.🎂

When the time came to face Mysterio, Veer Mahaan kept his promise, beating the veteran star. Mahaan remains unbeaten on RAW, but this win carried a little more meaning for him.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far