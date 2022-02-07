"Any takers?" - Veer Mahaan sends an interesting message to the WWE roster ahead of highly anticipated debut

Veer Mahaan has sent out an interesting message to the rest of the WWE Universe. The WWE RAW Superstar took to Twitter to quote a tweet from WWE India.

Veer made his WWE RAW in-ring debut on July 26, 2021. However, since being repackaged as "Veer Mahaan", he hasn't officially appeared on the red brand. In recent weeks, a series of vignettes has continued to hype up his arrival.

WWE India's Twitter generated more buzz for the newcomer by asking the WWE Universe to pick a dream opponent for Veer. Responding to the tweet, the WWE star seemingly sent out a challenge to the rest of the roster, asking if any takers are willing to step up.

Check out Mahaan's recent message on Twitter below:

For months, WWE has been hyping up Veer's return. The company has been airing teasers constantly, and the first one aired in November.

Members of the WWE Universe have been taking digs at WWE delaying Mahaan's re-debut. Likewise, veterans such as Lance Storm have also questioned the delay by taking to social media.

Veer Mahaan recently interacted with Austin Theory on social media ahead of the Elimination Chamber premium live event

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 show will take place in Saudi Arabia and will feature a huge WWE Championship match. The reigning champion, Bobby Lashley will defend his title against five other challengers.

Among those five opponents, Austin Theory will try to dethrone The All Mighty. Taking to Twitter, Theory sent out a message ahead of the Elimination Chamber show, as he claimed that he was getting closer to taking his selfie as the new WWE Champion.

Theory seems fairly confident in his chances of winning the title, and in response to his latest tweet, Veer Mahaan simply reacted with a "face with sunglasses" emoji.

Check out Mahaan's reply to Austin Theory below:

The Elimination Chamber WWE Championship match will also feature Seth Rollins, Riddle, AJ Styles, and Brock Lesnar, who will all challenge Lashley for his gold.

