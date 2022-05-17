Veer Mahaan has an ominous message after his match on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan took to Twitter to deliver a strong message to the RAW roster.

On this Monday Night's Show, the 33-year-old defeated Mustafa Ali after replacing Theory in the match. The United States Champion called on The Miz to officiate the bout against the former Leader of Retribution. However, just as it was about to start, Mr. McMahon's protégé announced that Ali would be facing the Indian Superstar instead.

Ali pulled out all the stops against Mahaan as he hit a couple of dropkicks to start off the match. However, the odds were stacked against him as The Miz interfered in the matchup, preventing him from hitting a dive outside the ring.

As Ali got into an argument with The A-Lister, The Lion caught his opponent in the Cervical Clutch to win the match. After the match, Veer shared a message on social media to put the RAW locker room on notice.

Here's what the Indian superstar had to say:

"Expect the unexpected! A lion is never expected."

Rey and Dominik Mysterio attacked Veer Mahaan on WWE RAW

After the match, Theory clicked some selfies with Ali caught in the Cervical Clutch. He ordered Veer to clear the announcer's desk to dish out more punishment to the former 205 Live star.

At that moment, Rey and Dominik Mysterio came to the rescue. The father-son duo had their own issues with The Lion as the latter attacked them during his first appearance on the red brand earlier this year. This week, the father-son duo took down Veer Mahaan outside the ring together, leaving him angry and frustrated.

It will be interesting to see if this standoff leads to a collision between Veer and Rey. WWE could also book all six superstars in a tag team match next week to fuel the feud between Mahaan & The Mysterios and Theory & Ali.

Who do you think would prevail if Mahaan went toe-to-toe with the Master of the 619? Let us know in the comments section below.

