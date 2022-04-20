"Never try to sneak up on a lion" - Veer Mahaan sends a warning to the RAW roster

WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan has put the RAW roster on notice.

Following the 2021 WWE Draft in October, Veer Mahaan's arrival on Monday Night RAW was teased in several promos and vignettes. This went on for so long that the former Major League Baseball player became a meme, with many in the wrestling community believing that he would never actually arrive on the red brand.

Veer finally debuted on RAW the night after WrestleMania 38, where he squashed both Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a matter of minutes. Since then, he's been on a tear, dominating opponents and racking up wins.

Following another dominant victory on this week's RAW, Mahaan took to social media this afternoon to issue a warning to the rest of the WWE roster about getting in his way:

"You ever get the feeling that you gotta watch your back? Never try to sneak up on a lion," Veer Mahaan tweeted.

Will Veer Mahaan become a main event player for WWE?

Since his arrival on RAW, Veer Mahaan has been treated as a legitimate threat and as someone that should be taken seriously by those watching at home.

But will Mahaan's push last? It's unclear what his first major feud will entail, but it will likely indicate his long-term viability as a performer in WWE.

Mahaan was scheduled to go one-on-one with Rey Mysterio on the April 11 episode of RAW but ended up facing Rey's son Dominik Mysterio instead. Rey hasn't been on WWE programming since the RAW after WrestleMania when he was attacked by the debuting Mahaan.

If Mahaan can secure a dominant victory over a legend like Rey Mysterio, it will go a long way in establishing him as a credible threat in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

What do you make of Mahaan's comments? Do you think it was worth the almost seven-month wait for his arrival on RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

