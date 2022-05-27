Veer Mahaan shares cryptic tweet teasing a change in WWE

Veer Mahaan recently shared a cryptic tweet, looking forward to a change in life.

Mahaan is familiar with change, especially when it comes to his time in WWE. He made his NXT debut in March 2020 going by his original first name, Rinku. On the May 10, 2021 episode of Monday Night RAW, he made his first main roster appearance with an altered name, Veer, now aligned with Jinder Mahal and Shanky.

After the 2021 WWE Draft, he was once again a singles competitor, and in November, vignettes began promoting his return. This is where his name was tweaked for the final time (for now) to Veer Mahaan (which literally translates to "brave great" in Hindi).

Mahaan took to Twitter today to imply that he is looking forward to the next change in his life:

"There are only three certainties in life. Birth Death Change I look forward to the change part.That's the best part." Veer tweeted.

Mahaan (real name Rinku Singh) is also the first Indian to pitch a professional baseball game in the US. Him bringing more representation in a game that is a staple of the American pop-culture also fits the motif of change.

Jerry "The King" Lawler's interview with Veer Mahaan on this week's RAW went awry

Veer Mahaan was interviewed by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler on this week's Monday Night RAW.

After a few moments of silence, Veer spoke up and answered Lawler's question. But after the legend made fun of him, the Indian superstar threatened the former commentator. When the Mysterios arrived on the scene, Mahaan single-handedly beat up Rey and Dominic.

The father-son duo have been in a feud with the former baseball player ever since he made his on-screen return on RAW after WrestlrMania 38, when he interrupted and attacked Rey Mysterio.

