Veer Mahaan victorious in WWE RAW debut

Veer Mahaan was victorious in his Monday Night RAW debut match against Dominik Mysterio.

Veer finally made his return to WWE TV last Monday, appearing on RAW to attack Rey and Dominik Mysterio after their match. Mahaan laid waste to Dominik as his father Rey intervened with a reign of body shots to the Indian-born Superstar.

In his debut match this week, Mahaan took on Dominik Mysterio. He defeated Mysterio in a dominant showing. In the match, Mahaan exhibited his power over his opponent with a lot of high-impact offense before taking Mysterio to ringside and slamming him into the barricade.

Mahaan then finished the match with a submission hold in the center of the ring, quickly securing the tap-out from Dominik

Veer Mahaan was not satisfied with his victory on RAW

Despite displaying complete and utter dominance over Dominik Mysterio, Veer Mahaan had more punishment to give out after the match ended.

The Indian-born star continued his beatdown on Dominik, who had to be carried out of the arena on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

After a short commercial break, a backstage interview was conducted with Mahaan, who showed no remorse for his actions towards Dominik Mysterio. He also stated that he will strike fear into the heart of any man.

Mahaan's arrival on WWE TV was teased in vignettes for months prior to his return. He previously featured on RAW as part of Jindar Mahal's stable alongside fellow Indian superstar Shanky. WWE finally made good on their promise by bringing him to the red brand on the April 4th episode of the show.

What did you think of Veer Mahaan's RAW debut? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

