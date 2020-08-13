Velveteen Dream returns to WWE NXT after controversial hiatus, potential feud with Finn Balor

WWE NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream returned to the Black and Gold brand as the mystery contender in a triple-threat qualifier match. The winner of this match would go on to win an opportunity to compete in a Ladder Match to crown a new NXT North American Champion at Takeover: XXX.

Last week, WWE NXT had confirmed the names of two out of three Superstars scheduled to feature in this match -- Kushida and Cameron Grimes. Velveteen Dream's return surely came as a surprise, and it sparked several conversations in the wrestling community.

But Dream's return wasn't the only surprising part of this match on WWE NXT. The triple-threat bout ended with Cameron Grimes picking a win and booking a spot for himself in the Ladder Match. An agitated Dream then went on to attack Kushida inside the ring and teased a heel turn on the Black and Gold brand.

Once Dream was done with Kushida, he turned back and realized that he now has Finn Balor's attention. Both Superstars are set to compete in a match next week that will give another chance to some of the contenders who failed to qualify for the crucial Ladder Match scheduled to take place at Takeover later this month.

The next week's episode of WWE NXT will also see Johnny Gargano and Ridge Holland competing for the spot. That said, it is highly likely for Velveteen Dream and Finn Balor to be involved in a feud beyond their next match.

Velveteen Dream's last run on WWE NXT and controversial hiatus

The last time Velveteen Dream was on WWE NXT, he was chasing the most coveted prize of the Black and Gold brand. Back in June, he challenged Adam Cole for the NXT Championship at Takeover: In Your House.

Dream couldn't win the title after he was hit with a low blow by the WWE NXT Champion. Following that, he had a few battles to fight outside the ring.

Following the WWE NXT pay-per-view, Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident. Although he didn't sustain any serious injury, he was set to miss action for a couple of weeks. But things didn't end there. Velveteen Dream was also accused during the #SpeakingOut movement.

Dream's prolonged absence from TV coupled with the growing rumours about the allegations also led the talks about his potential exit from the promotion. However, his return to WWE NXT tonight has dismissed those rumours once and for all. Dream now has another opportunity in hand, and it will be interesting to see how he will utilize it next week.