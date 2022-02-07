"WWE considered bringing me in with a mask." - Velveteen Dream talks about his controversial stint in the company

Former WWE Superstar, The Velveteen Dream, has talked about some potential plans the company had for him prior to his release from the company.

The Dream, real name Patrick Clarke Jr., worked for Vince's company between 2015 and 2021, initially getting signed after impressing on WWE's Tough Enough reality show.

He would go on to have an impressive run on NXT, which saw him involved in some of the best character work in the former black-and-gold brand's history.

Clarke Jr. was released from WWE following certain allegations that were made against him. Though the 26-year-old star has ardently denied all allegations, the trending hashtag "FireVelventeenDream" during his TV appearances would force WWE's hand in parting ways with him.

Prior to the release, however, WWE tried to keep him in the promotion, but silently and under a mask, as he revealed recently on the Dishing Drama Podcast.

“Just so you know, WWE definitely considered bringing me in with a mask and having me not speak." he said (H/T RingsideNews)

The Velveteen Dream was a champion in WWE NXT

The Dream made his debut during the black-and-gold era of NXT back in February 2016.

During his time with the promotion, he feuded with the likes of Aleister Black and challenged Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship in a losing effort at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in November 2018.

Most notably, though, he would defeat Johnny Gargano to capture the NXT North American Championship, his only title reign with WWE. He would defend the title against the likes of Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne, and Tyler Breeze during his record-setting 231-day reign.

Will we ever see Velveteen Dream on a mainstream wrestling show again?

