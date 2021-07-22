Velveteen Dream's first post-WWE match canceled two hours after being announced

Former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream's first post-WWE wrestling appearance has been canceled a mere two hours after being announced.

Dream was one of the most promising young guns in WWE not too long ago and he had a bright future ahead of him. However, he was accused of sending inappropriate images to underage boys back in 2020 and his career suddenly went downhill from that point on. He was let go by WWE back in May this year.

Velveteen Dream was set to appear at SWF Wrestling's "Home Sweet Home" event on September 11, 2021, and the same was announced on the Twitter handle of SWF Live LLC.

SWF Wrestling and The Trifecta are happy to announce FKA Velveteen Dream will make his first wrestling appearance since his WWE departure live on September 11 at SWF Wrestling's Home Sweet Home event at the TOMS River YMCA.

The announcement resulted in major backlash from the fans and it led to Velveteen Dream's appearance getting canceled in just under two hours. A statement on the development was given by SWF owner Rob Fury soon after:

“Tonight we announced Velveteen Dream would be appearing at our Home Sweet Home event. I believe any man can be slandered and have been through other situations in my life unrelated but untrue. After careful consideration, Dream has been removed.”

Velveteen Dream's comeback show lasted 110 minutes. pic.twitter.com/BnalnpXHwr — Meltzer Said What? (@MeltzerSaidWhat) July 22, 2021

Velveteen Dream's WWE run kicked off in 2015

Velveteen Dream was a contestant on the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough and bagged ninth place when all was said and done. Dream went on to kick off his in-ring WWE career on NXT and quickly turned into one of the biggest attractions on the brand.

Velveteen Dream's fascinating persona plus his exceptional skills in the squared circle made for a complete package and fans knew that he was on his way to wrestling superstardom. He even caught the attention of WWE legend John Cena who heaped praise on the NXT Superstar.

"You know how in the Star Wars movies the old Jedis can look at the rookie Jedis and be like, 'I think that's the one.' I kinda have a weird, odd midichlorian feeling about Velveteen Dream. I think there's something special there," said Cena.

The SWF appearance getting canceled is not good news for Velveteen Dream in the least, as it's a clear indication that other wrestling promoters won't want negative attention from fans as well by booking him for appearances.

It won't be a surprise if Dream silently moves away from the wrestling business soon and starts afresh somewhere else.

