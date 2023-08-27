Velveteen Dream shares unique new look

Former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream has changed his look and shared the same on his Instagram story.

Dream was once one of the hottest prospects in all of WWE. He had a bright future ahead of him and many top names had made bold predictions about his career as a WWE Superstar.

Velveteen Dream remained inactive for the first half of 2021 before he was released in May of that year. Dream was involved in a string of controversies while he was a WWE mainstay, most notably accusations of sending indecent photos to underage boys. He hasn't wrestled since his final WWE match in December 2020.

Dream occasionally shares stuff on his official Instagram handle. He recently shared a video from what seems like a barber shop in Orlando, Florida. Dream can be seen sporting a ponytail.

Triple H was once a massive fan of Velveteen Dream

When Dream was in WWE, he was impressing people left and right with his in-ring work and mic skills on a weekly basis. Triple H was high on Dream and considered him a future megastar. Here's what The Game said about the young gun's Hulk Hogan-inspired entrance gear for NXT Takeover: Chicago II in 2018:

"I admire the creative...just to be unique and do your own thing, and bring some entertainment value. That's what he brings to the table. Sometimes that stuff can be hit or miss, but I applaud that. Anytime somebody's willing to go out on a limb like that, even if it's just a wink or a nod that half the crowd didn't get, or some did. That's cool. For him to be that comfortable, that's cool. He likes to put his own touch on everything he does, so I'm all for it." [H/T SRS of Fightful]

If not for the controversies that plagued him, Dream probably would have been a huge star on WWE TV today. It remains to be seen what's next for the former NXT Superstar, and if he will ever return to the squared circle.

What do you think of Velveteen Dream's new look?