Velveteen Dream spotted backstage at WWE RAW - Reports

Is Velveteen Dream headed to WWE Monday Night RAW?

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reports that Velveteen Dream was spotted backstage today at WWE RAW.

While being backstage doesn't necessarily guarantee an appearance on the show, Dream hasn't been seen on WWE NXT in many months. It wouldn't come as a huge surprise to see him make his main roster debut tonight on RAW.

It wouldn't come without controversy. Velveteen Dream was heavily involved in last year's #SpeakingOut allegations, although no charges were filed against him.

Despite that, the WWE Universe has been highly vocal on social media each time he has been on WWE programming since the incident. This most likely explains his absence from the black and gold brand in recent months.

If Velveteen Dream does appear on WWE RAW tonight, it will be fascinating to see how his debut is received on social media.

While management is probably hopeful that things have blown over regarding Dream's heat with the WWE Universe, that doesn't seem likely. Only time will tell.

Before the allegations, Velveteen Dream's WWE future seemed bright. He is a former NXT North American Champion, and a future run with the NXT Championship wasn't out of the question.

In recent years, Dream has made no secret of wanting to be moved to the main roster. He even had the words "Call me up, Vince" on his tights at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV back in 2018.

Tonight he might finally get his wish.

What are your thoughts on Velveteen Dream being seen backstage at WWE RAW? Do you think he will make his main roster debut tonight? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.