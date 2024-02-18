Velveteen Dream wrestles first match in four years; defeats 6’2" star

Former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream appeared at the latest The Dynasty wrestling event and issued an open challenge.

Dream was fired by WWE under controversial circumstances in May 2021. He was previously slapped with allegations of sending indecent pictures to underage boys on social media. Per reports, WWE launched an investigation, but no evidence was found against the former NXT North American Champion.

Velveteen Dream recently shared a lengthy apology video on his official Instagram handle. He has now returned to pro wrestling after throwing an open challenge at The Dynasty's wrestling event. The night's main event saw 'American Muscle' Alec Odin answering Dream's open challenge, leading to the latter having his first match in four years.

In the end, Dream picked up a clean win over the 6'2" star. You can view a clip of the bout in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The 28-year-old wrestled his last WWE match on the December 23, 2020, episode of NXT.

What did Velveteen Dream say in his apology video?

Dream apologized to fans as well as Triple H and Shawn Michaels in a recent video on Instagram. Check out an excerpt from Dream's post below:

“I want to apologize to the WWE fans and the Velveteen Dream fans because when you hear the name Velveteen Dream, it should have only been spoken about in a productive and positive light — not the name Patrick Clark as another statistic of what happens when talent and opportunity meet immaturity. That’s not what you spend your hard-earned money on. It’s not what you invest your time and your money in. When you look on the TV and you come to the shows — you should escape reality and not have to deal with mine. I want to apologize to the WWE and the fans." [H/T CSS]

It remains to be seen if more wrestling organizations book Dream in the near future. His in-ring return at tonight's event didn't sit well with many fans, while others were thrilled to see him back.

What do you think? Do you want to see Dream come back to WWE someday? Sound off in the comments section below.