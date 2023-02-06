"Very disrespectful" – The Ultimate Warrior was a legend in his own mind, according to former WWE wrestler

The Ultimate Warrior had a reputation as someone who could be difficult to deal with behind the scenes. Barry Horowitz, a former WWE enhancement talent, recently opened up about his bad experiences with the Hall of Famer.

Warrior was known by various other names earlier in his wrestling career, including Blade Runner Rock, The Dingo Warrior, and Justice. He defeated Horowitz several times between 1987 and 1989.

In an interview on the GNW Podcast, Horowitz said his former opponent's ego got out of control when he achieved success in WWE:

"When I first met him, he was great, he was The Dingo Warrior, and I think just the mindset, maybe following the wrong people, maybe too much too soon created a monster in a bad way. I've seen it happen. Too much of a big head. Too much believing in yourself, too much you're a legend in your own mind, and very disrespectful. I don't like that." [0:22 – 0:47]

Horowitz once unsuccessfully challenged The Ultimate Warrior for the Intercontinental Championship in a televised match. The two-minute title bout aired on the November 26, 1988, episode of WWE Superstars.

The Ultimate Warrior had a strained relationship with Vince McMahon

Barry Horowitz is one of many wrestlers who disliked The Ultimate Warrior's behavior at times. WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon also had issues with his former top star, most notably before SummerSlam 1991.

Warrior threatened to no-show the event if his financial demands were not met. McMahon agreed to pay the WrestleMania VI headliner more money. The WWE boss then suspended Warrior after the show.

On April 8, 2014, Warrior passed away at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack. Three days earlier, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the start of WrestleMania 30 weekend in New Orleans.

