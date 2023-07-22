“Very, very incorrect decision making” - Fans furious over LA Knight suffering another major loss on WWE SmackDown

Fans are furious about LA Knight suffering yet another major loss on WWE SmackDown.

Tonight on the blue brand, the quest to find Austin Theory's next challenger was on with the United States Championship Invitational Match. The match featured Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Cameron Grimes, and LA Knight.

This match kicked off the show and was pretty good. Knight was the clear favorite in the match as the crowd booed everyone else including popular babyfaces Rey Mysterio and Sheamus.

Knight also looked impressive in the match. At one point, Theory got involved and attacked Rey Mysterio. However, this didn't stop the luchador from still picking up the win after he hit a hurricanrana/pin combo on Grimes.

This loss for Knight marks the second major loss for him in recent months. He was the overwhelming favorite heading into Money in the Bank but still couldn't pull of the win.

Although Mysterio is celebrating this win, fans aren't too happy with the outcome of the match. Following the match, many fans took to social media to voice their displeasure.

Another fan said that he is not watching SmackDown anymore since LA Knight lost tonight.

A fan highlighted that this was stupid decision to have Rey win over Knight.

While another fan mentioned that keeping someone as popular as Knight off another PLE was crazy.

A fan went as far as to call Triple H the worst booker of the year for not allowing Knight to win the match.

A fan pointed out that Rey doesn't even need to win the United States Championship.

Now with this win, Rey Mysterio will face his Latino World Order (LWO) stablemate, Santos Escobar, next week. The winner of that match will face Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

Given that both Rey and Santos are stablemates, it will be interesting to see how this match plays out next week on WWE SmackDown.

Do you think LA Knight should've won tonight on SmackDown? Please let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.

