"Very personal, emotional story" - Bayley can't wait to walk out of WrestleMania 40 as the new WWE Women's Champion

Bayley recently hyped up her upcoming WWE Women's Championship match against IYO SKY and WrestleMania 40.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, The Role Model was betrayed by her Damage CTRL stablemates, which eventually led to her challenging for the WWE Women's Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking to NFL Total Access about her upcoming title match against SKY, Bayley explained the hype behind WrestleMania 40. She briefly spoke about the Damage CTRL storyline.

"WrestleMania is always so exciting. It’s the most special time of the year. That’s our Super Bowl. It’s always to me felt like it’s on another planet, even since I was a kid," she said. "This WrestleMania in particular, WrestleMania 40, this is the hottest WWE has ever been. We have The Rock coming back, we have everybody. To be a part of this gigantic show, WrestleMania 40, that’s been going on for four decades, is insane. So the fact that I have a marquee match for a championship in a very personal, emotional story that I kind of created with the beginning of Damage CTRL with IYO SKY, it’s a huge honor, I don’t take it lightly, and I can’t wait to walk out as WWE Women’s Champion because this is history right here," said Bayley. [H/T - Fightful]

WWE stars Bayley and IYO SKY were original members of Damage CTRL

At SummerSlam 2022, Bayley introduced Damage CTRL on the main roster for the first time. Following Bianca Belair's successful title defense against Becky Lynch, she was confronted by the trio of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.

During Bayley's tenure as the leader of the faction, SKY and Kai won the Women's Tag Team Championships. At SummerSlam 2023, The Role Model helped The Genius of the Sky win the Women's Championship after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on The EST.

Fast forward to 2024, Bayley is now set to challenge SKY for the same championship. The former Damage CTRL leader is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

