"Very rude" - Former WWE champion on his argument with The Rock; real-life incident between the two?

Megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is viewed as one of the greatest to ace the wrestling ring. However, former Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson recalled a backstage incident with The Great One that showcases his other side.

Ahmed wrestled for WWE from 1995 through 1998. Although Dwayne Johnson was one of the company's biggest draws during his prime, his popularity irked a few men in the locker room.

While speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, the former IC Champion revealed issues with Dwayne Johnson. The former star shared that the wrestler-turned-actor never came to a middle ground about sharing spots in the ring.

The two men did not like each other's creative ideas, which led to a locker room incident that Ahmed Johnson hesitated to share. The 60-year-old also mentioned that The Great One was rude to fans in the early stages of his pro-wrestling career:

"He didn't like some of my ideas. I didn't like his ideas. There was a locker room incident. I don’t really want to say what it was. The Rock, he ain’t who he seems to be. He’s not all that smiling and handshaking that people think he is. I've seen him be very rude to some of the fans. Very rude," Johnson said. [H/T - Wrestling News]

Listen to the podcast below:

WWE Hall of Famer recalled that people thought that The Rock was a girl

Tony Atlas recently shared the reaction of people who thought that The Brahma Bull was a female star.

Atlas's former tag team partner in WWE was Dwayne Johson's father Rocky Johnson. Rocky and the Hall of Famer became the first black champions in 1983.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Atlas recalled how people assumed The Rock was his tag team partner's daughter:

"Rocky would be walking somewhere with Dwayne and people would say, 'How old is your daughter?' Because Rock was such a nice-looking young kid that people used to think he was a girl. Rocky would be like, 'That's my son, that's my son, that's my son.'"

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what locker room incident took place between Dwayne Johnson and Ahmed Johnson.

Do you think The Rock was rude to his fans? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.