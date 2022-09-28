"Vince was almost like a dead man going through the motions - Veteran acknowledges Triple H's efforts towards changing WWE (Exclusive)

Triple H has made a slew of changes since taking control of WWE, and Vince Russo acknowledged The Game's recent efforts on this week's Legion of RAW.

Since Vince McMahon confirmed his unforeseen WWE retirement, Triple H has expectedly put his vision into action by introducing several new faces and storylines on RAW and SmackDown.

Vince Russo noted that Triple H's booking decisions were a far cry from Vince McMahon's creative approach as he believed the former CEO was no longer concerned about the quality of WWE's content.

Triple H might have started strong, but Russo still felt that the new boss still had much to learn about the main roster. The former WWE writer wasn't a fan of the NXT model, as he explained below:

"Like I said, there is definitely more effort being put into this show that was under Vince, but that isn't really saying a lot," said Russo. "I mean, Vince was almost like a dead man going through the motions of this show. So, anybody would have come and put more life into this show. We're just getting an NXT show." [57:17 - 58:00]

"The ratings aren't going to matter" - Vince Russo opens up on the potential long-term plans of Triple H's WWE

Vince Russo added that WWE doesn't care about TV ratings as they are guaranteed to rake in money from lucrative deals with major networks and other avenues.

Russo opined that WWE eventually wished to move away from television programming and look at having a more settled future with streaming services.

As WWE isn't under threat of losing much financially, the veteran writer explained that the promotion wouldn't be too bothered about how the shows are written as long as the big names appear every week.

"Bro, I just don't think they care. I think the paycheque is the same every week, regardless of what the rating is. I really believe, bro; they want to switch over to the streaming service," revealed Vince. "That's what I'm saying. If it's a streaming service, bro, the ratings aren't going to matter. And I really think that is the long-term plan, Chris." [56:35 - 57:10]

It will be interesting to see if the promotion potentially transitions from television to streaming services in the coming years under the new management.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's prediction regarding WWE and its possible impact on the product? Sound off in the comments section below.

