Veteran addresses baffling Triple H decision at WWE SummerSlam (Exclusive)

WWE SummerSlam 2025 proved to be an incredible event over both nights, filled with spectacular matches. However, a certain decision by Triple H has raised some eyebrows.
While Roman Reigns is a main event star, he was featured in the opening match of Night One at this year's Biggest Party of the Summer. The OTC teamed up with Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, in what was Reigns' first match since WrestleMania 41. Naturally, this raised some questions about the formatting of the show. It should be noted that the match itself was executed well, with some standout moments.
However, Bill Apter thinks that it is completely reasonable. Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's SummerSlam Review, he stated:
"Why did that open up? Star power. Roman Reigns, star power... I thought it was okay. Again, the entrances were spectacular. The match was okay." [37:47 onwards]
What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!
You can check out the full video below:
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso were able to take down Bronson and Bron, with some commendable teamwork. It remains to be seen what is next for them in WWE.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.