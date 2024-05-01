Veteran believes Triple H has already made a massive mistake with 29-year-old WWE star following the Draft (Exclusive)

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Triple H has fumbled the booking of a newly-drafted WWE Superstar.

The superstar in question is Carmelo Hayes, who recently had a match against Cody Rhodes on SmackDown. Despite a visible size disadvantage, the 29-year-old put up a commendable fight against the American Nightmare. However, the latter eventually took control of the fight and pinned his opponent for the win.

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Carmelo Hayes should not have lost clean. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter explained that although the WWE match did not make Cody look weak, it was not a desirable finish from the Triple H-led creative team.

"No, to me, I think Cody is a, he is a student/professional wrestler. He likes the back and forth and for the guy to give him some trouble, and he comes back and holds. I think it made it look competitive, competitive. But I hated to see Carmelo Hayes lose on the first night in there officially... I hated to see him pinned. I would rather have some sort of controversial ending so they could have done it again." [37:24 onwards]

It remains to be seen how Carmelo Hayes's run on the WWE main roster will pan out.

