WWE, under Triple H's creative leadership, has created several new stars in the process on the main roster. Recently, WCW veteran Konnan blasted the management's booking of Lyra Valkyria and called out some of her flaws as a performer upon leaving the developmental brand.

Last year, Lyra Valkyria debuted on WWE's main roster under Triple H's creative leadership. Apart from reaching the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament, Valkyria became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion and is currently feuding with Becky Lynch.

However, Konnan blasted the management for Valkyria's booking and pointed out some of the flaws. Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the veteran answered fan mail and pointed out that Lyra Valkyria lacks charisma and stated the management has done nothing with her creatively compared to other names such as Chelsea Green or Tiffany Stratton.

"I did know about her friendship with Becky Lynch, but I first saw her in NXT; not super impressive compared to the other girls. When they brought her to the main roster, I actually thought, Why? There are better people you could've brought up. Some of it is on her too; she doesn't have charisma. What is her gimmick? She's a good wrestler. Everybody is a good wrestler there. I'm not a fan of hers because creatively they've done nothing with her, and she has no charisma, and her promos are average," Konnan said. (From 02:03 to 02:39)

Lyra Valkyria will defend her title at WWE Backlash 2025

Earlier this year, Lyra Valkyria shifted her focus to becoming a double champion when she crossed paths with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Luckily, Bayley stepped up to aid Valkyrie after the two found camaraderie following a one-on-one bout for the title.

Unfortunately for Bayley, she didn't compete in the title match at WrestleMania 41 alongside Lyra Valkyria when someone mysteriously took out The Role Model a night before their bout in Las Vegas. Later, Becky Lynch returned to WWE and helped Valkyria become a double champion.

However, it was all a long con by Big Time Becks, as the two lost the titles the next night, and The Man turned on her tag team partner. Later, Lynch revealed she attacked Bayley and received a title shot at Lyra Valkyria's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Backlash 2025.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

