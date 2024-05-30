  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Veteran has a bold proposition for Triple H and Cody Rhodes in WWE (Exclusive)

Veteran has a bold proposition for Triple H and Cody Rhodes in WWE (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified May 30, 2024 00:14 GMT
Will Triple H and Cody Rhodes work together on screen again?
Will Triple H and Cody Rhodes work together on screen again?

While Triple H is no longer an active on-screen performer in WWE, a veteran believes that he may have it in him for another role in a storyline alongside Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare recently explained that he was not averse to having a manager at his side. This has led to much discussion in the wrestling community as everyone is speculating who the person could be. Legendary journalist Bill Apter wants to see Triple H become his manager, as unlikely as it may be.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated:

"What I would like to see in his corner was one of the main guys in the office, since he can't compete anymore due to his health, is this guy Triple H... Why not? Why not? He has done everything else, why not come into the ring and... That would, unfortunately, it wouldn't work because it's, it's a company man. But I have always looked at him, since he kind of stopped wrestling, as someone who could play that managerial role." [1:36 onwards]
also-read-trending Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

youtube-cover

Another veteran has defended Cody Rhodes' WWE Championship reign

While it remains to be seen whether Cody will get an on-screen manager sometime in the future, there have already been criticisms regarding his current run as champion.

While it is clear that Cody is currently nowhere near the level of Roman Reigns' run as the champion, Eric Bischoff thinks it is quite normal for the buildup to take some time.

"If you're honest and you're not being contrarian for the sake of being contrarian, how do you top that? For a young babyface. 'Oh yeah, that's right, he left WWE and now he's come back.' I mean, there was so many layers, and thick layers, not just thin layers, thick layers of amazing story. Is this as good as that? No! Because that's impossible, and even if it was possible, you would get tired of it," said Bischoff. [55:06 – 55:41]
youtube-cover

As of now, only time will tell what is next for Cody Rhodes in WWE.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी