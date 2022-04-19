Wrestling veteran claims The Undertaker is a liar who "kissed a** all the time"

Brett Sawyer has accused The Undertaker of lying about the time that Buzz Sawyer allegedly stole thousands of dollars from him.

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, began wrestling training under Buzz Sawyer in 1986. The WWE Hall of Famer has claimed in several interviews that the trainer took his money before disappearing to work in a different territory.

Brett Sawyer, Buzz’s brother, said on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast that The Phenom’s recollection of the story is inaccurate:

“He did the same thing, lying, saying Buzz took his money and ran. Buzz stretched him and he [Undertaker] ran. If anybody knew Buzz, they knew exactly what happened. I like all these interviews he’s always made after 1992 – that’s when he [Buzz] died. It just irks my a** when people talking about dead people, they can’t talk back or do an interview.” [2:00-2:32]

Brett Sawyer was a prominent name in the wrestling business alongside his brother between the 1970s and 1990s. Elaborating on his view of The Deadman, he claimed that the 57-year-old only succeeded in WWE because he “kissed a**.”

“Undertaker ought to be glad. He wouldn’t have made none of that money if Buzz would have broke his neck, I can tell you that. Just because he was a superstar in WWE and all that, that’s just because he kissed a** all the time. That’s just my opinion,” said Brett Sawyer. [2:43-3:03]

The Undertaker shared his version of the story on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show in 2019. Frustrated by Buzz Sawyer’s sudden disappearance, the WWE legend said he took the wrestling veteran’s two rottweiler dogs and gave them new homes.

Brett Sawyer wants to set the record straight with The Undertaker

While The Undertaker maintains that Buzz stole his money, Brett Sawyer is adamant that the WrestleMania icon simply gave up on attending wrestling school.

Brett added that he is prepared to have a conversation with the legendary superstar to address his claims:

“He said Buzz ripped him off for $3,500 and that’s all bulls***, man. He only put two grand down and Buzz stretched him and he never came back to the wrestling school. That’s what happened. I’d love to get on here with him so he can tell me eye to eye.” [3:42-4:03]

The Undertaker is widely regarded as one of the greatest superstars of all time. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon on April 1 in Dallas, Texas.

Please credit the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry