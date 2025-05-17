Veteran comments on WWE giving his name to Dominik Mysterio (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio getting the same nickname as him. The veteran noted that the name does not even suit the Intercontinental Champion.

Dutch Mantell has been a part of the pro wrestling industry for over five decades. He got the nickname Dirty Dutch Mantell early in his professional career. WWE also started calling Dominik Mysterio 'Dirty Dom' a few years ago when the superstar turned heel.

Dutch Mantell, who was present on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, noted that the Dirty name does not even suit Dominik, while Dirty Dutch had a nice flow to it.

"The hard way. I worked for it. [On getting the name Dirty Dutch Mantell]. I am watching WWE, and all of a sudden, Dirty Dominik Mysterio. It doesn’t even sound right. Dirty Dutch has a flow to it. Dirty Dominik has too many syllables." [44:48 onwards]

Dirty Dom is currently on the best run of his career. He won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, where he received a thunderous pop from the crowd despite being a heel. He recently defended the title against Penta, where he managed to come out on top.

