Veteran comments on WWE's booking of The Street Profits (Exclusive)

The Street Profits' booking in WWE over the last couple of years has been pretty inconsistent, to say the least. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell commented on the same during his recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been treading water since losing the SmackDown Tag Team Championship (now renamed WWE Tag Team Championship). The duo briefly formed a faction with Bobby Lashley, but the group never got booked consistently. The faction was disbanded after The All Mighty's departure.

The Street Profits were in action on SmackDown last night where they faced Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa for the tag titles. The Bloodline duo came out on top after an assist from Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the babyfaces' loss, noting that WWE must be looking at them from different metrics if they are stuck in the same spot for over two years.

"They just had two years. They have done stuff with them and they are still sitting in the same spot... They tried to push them. They are reading different metrics than we are reading. We are just watching TV, they are looking at a lot of other stuff," the veteran said. [From 49:22 onwards]

The Street Profits had a stellar start to their stint on the main roster. However, they have not held tag team gold since 2021.

