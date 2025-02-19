Veteran discloses incident where Shane McMahon allegedly went up against Vince McMahon, says Mick Foley couldn't believe it (Exclusive)

A veteran recently shared a story about an alleged conflict between Vince McMahon and his son Shane McMahon that even confused Mick Foley. The incident happened around a particular Hall of Fame ceremony.

The veteran in question, Bill Apter, was on talking terms with Vince McMahon at one point. This had apparently led to Vince inviting him directly to a Hall of Fame ceremony. However, Shane McMahon was in charge of the magazines at the time, which put him at odds against Apter.

Despite being invited by Vince himself, Bill was later told that the invitation was canceled. He talked about the incident on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted and stated:

"Vince told me to call his secretary the next day, which I did. The secretary says, 'I will get back to you later.' She called me later and she said, 'It's not Vince, but they don't want you there.' What? 'They don't want you there.' She wouldn't tell me who it was but I knew rightaway, it was Shane. Because of the whole magazine war there. To this day, Mick Foley can't believe that I was the only guy personally invited by Vince McMahon, that the next day, became uninvited." [17:37 onwards]

With the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony coming up in a couple of months, it remains to be seen which names will be inducted this year.

