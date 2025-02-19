Veteran discloses the last request made to WWE by Ivan Koloff before passing (Exclusive)

With this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony drawing closer, fans and critics are speculating which names could be inducted this year. This prompted veteran journalist Bill Apter to talk about a request by Ivan Koloff regarding the subject.

Ad

Ivan Koloff was one of the most recognizable names of his time, performing for numerous promotions as well as the independent circuit. Before he passed away in 2017, Bill Apter had interviewed him and found out that Ivan wanted to be in the Hall of Fame. However, his request is yet to be granted.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter talked about how Koloff unreservedly deserved to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, simply due to his contributions to the pro wrestling industry.

Ad

Trending

He said:

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

"The guy that I really wanna see in the WWE Hall of Fame, who weeks before he died, I interviewed and he just called out to the WWE to please put him in the Hall of Fame that never happened, was the Russian Bear, Ivan Koloff. He is so good, deserves to be in there." [12:42 onwards]

Ad

Ad

It remains to be seen if Ivan Koloff will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback