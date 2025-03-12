Veteran discloses real reason why he was fired from WWE (Exclusive)

WWE is no stranger to releasing certain stars and other officials at times, and it generally happens every year. A wrestling veteran who worked with Vince McMahon recently talked about why he thinks he was released from the company.

The veteran in question is Greg Gagne, son of Verne Gagne, the AWA promoter. While he never won any titles in WWE owing to his minimal in-ring appearances, he did work with Vince McMahon at one point. According to Greg, a disagreement with Vince was probably what led to his parting ways with the company.

On UnSKripted, Greg was asked what he thought were the differences between Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE. He said:

"I love Triple H just the way he is doing it, without a doubt. You know Vince, he had an attitude that was... he demanded you agree with him on everything. And I know when I first got there, had a big meeting with the matches that were coming up, they were going through what was gonna go on in the last one, and everybody agreed with Vince. And when it came to Dusty, and Dusty didn't agree with him. And it came to me, and I didn't agree with him. I was gone shortly after that." [29:02 onwards]

Although Greg Gagne is no longer active in the ring, his work is still felt in WWE, as he was one of Tiffany Stratton's trainers.

