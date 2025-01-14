Veteran doubts whether WWE's Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are upset about recent debacle

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are a power couple in the wrestling industry. Despite Ford's impeccable timing in the ring, mic skills, and overall physique, many fans feel that WWE has often treated him as an afterthought. Wrestling legends Konnan and Disco Inferno have now weighed in on the subject.

The negative sentiment took center stage during a recent discussion on the K100 podcast, with a fan wondering whether Montez's push is stalled because the Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez reality show got canceled. Triple H and the creative team had sown the seeds for Ford's singles push in recent months when he started getting vocal about being underutilized.

Speaking on K100, Disco Inferno claimed he can bet Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are not worried about the reality show's cancelation. He backed up this statement by pointing to the working hours in the wrestling business, and a show like that will only add to it. Konnan also weighed in, reminding the fan that The EST is still one of the company's biggest stars:

"I'd be willing to bet that they would probably not — if you're a talent at WWE, and you're a full-time talent, I would doubt the extra time that you have to put into this reality show is something that you really want to do," Disco Inferno said. "So, if the show was canceled, I doubt Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were upset about it." Konnan added, "Yeah, and if that is the case, then why is Bianca still being pushed?" [From 0:45 to 1:08]

Bianca Belair's tag team partner, Jade Cargill, is due for a return to television soon. While they are the current Women's Tag Team Champions, a new report has stated that WWE hopes to book them in a singles match soon.

Bianca Belair comments on Montez Ford's future in WWE as a singles competitor

According to The EST, "it's a matter of when" for Montez Ford. Bianca Belair believes her husband is ready for the big time, but the right story has to come along.

In an interview on The Masked Man Show, Belair stated that Ford would skyrocket into fame once pushed. In the meantime, she hopes he makes the most of it in the tag team division, where he has a longstanding brotherhood with Angelo Dawkins:

"Yeah, I mean he's [Montez Ford] ready. He is ready. He loves being in a tag team, [Angelo] Dawkins is his brother, and sometimes he goes back and forth. He’s ready, then he gets guilty, he feels guilty. He’s like, 'That’s my boy, I should want to do as much as I can in this tag team.' But he’s ready. I always tell him, it’s just not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. All that man needs is the opportunity, and he will skyrocket."

The Street Profits continue to work in the tag team division on SmackDown. Recently, Montez Ford called The Bloodline a "disease," teasing going after the most dominant faction in the wrestling industry.

