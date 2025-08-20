Veteran explains his first encounter with WWE legend Stone Cole Steve Austin (Exclusive)

Stone Cole Steve Austin is one of the greatest names in WWE history, with an exceptional career in the business. His beginnings were already indicating the star he would go on to become, judging by wrestling veteran Savio Vega's recent comments.
Savio Vega's first singles match with Stone Cold Steve Austin happened on RAW, back when the company was called WWF in the 1990s. They also fought each other multiple times later on, even at WrestleMania XII. According to Savio, Austin was a natural in the ring and able to work seamlessly with him despite not planning their moves beforehand.
Speaking on UnSKripted, Savio Vega had the following to say about the WWE legend:
"Austin is a great guy, before we danced together. I saw him in few pictures here and there, but I don't have like, let's say like Flair... Steve was into the shuffle. When I wrestled him for the tryout, they pick me to do the tryout with him in San Antonio Texas." [29:29 onwards]
Savio Vega's further detailed his work with the WWE legend
According to Savio, his first talk with Steve Austin had them decide to call their match in the ring itself.
Adding to his previous comments on the same episode of UnSKripted, the veteran explained how he only let Austin know about his finisher before the match. He said:
"I said to him. I said brother, I don't know you, you don't know me. Let's call it in the ring, my finish is a spinning kick. He said okay. That's it, that's what we talked. And we went to the ring, first match of the night for his tryout, and we tear the house apart." [30:19 onwards]
While Stone Cold Steve Austin has retired now, he is still known to make sporadic appearances in WWE. It remains to be seen if he will ever step back in the ring for a match.
