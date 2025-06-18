Veteran explains why Goldberg is sure to win at WWE SNME (Exclusive)

WWE legend Goldberg recently returned to the company on RAW, prompting a huge reaction from fans. According to a veteran journalist Bill Apter, Da Man is certain to win at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Goldberg has a history of being dominant in the ring, having racked up some incredible winning streaks in the past. Considering Gunther is also no slouch in the squared circle, fans expect the match between Goldberg and Gunther to be a fiery one.

Speaking about the upcoming match on UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that Goldberg was probably not back after so long to lose his final match. He said:

"Knowing him, knowing his personality and knowing him personally, I don't think he would come back to lose and go out that way. I just don't see that happening to him... I am talking about his final match. I think he wants to be champion one more time." [10:54 onwards]

Check out the full video here:

The Ring General will certainly not let things go easy, since he just earned the WWE World Heavyweight Title back after taking down Jey Uso. It remains to be seen how the match pans out at WWE SNME.

