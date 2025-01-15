Veteran explains real reason behind The Undertaker not being booed like Hulk Hogan on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

The Undertaker recently made an appearance on the same episode of WWE RAW as Hulk Hogan but had an entirely different reaction from fans. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the reason behind it was quite simple.

Many online have pointed out that Hulk Hogan's political affiliations could be a reason for him being booed on RAW as he came out to cut a promo with Jimmy Hart. WWE recently announced a collaboration with Hogan's beer brand and the Hall of Famer came out to celebrate the collaboration. Hogan received a plethora of jeers as fans were not pleased with his appearance at all. Meanwhile, The Undertaker received only cheers, despite also being involved in politics to some degree.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, veteran journalist Bill Apter also weighed in on the topic. According to him, Hogan was much more explicit in his political involvement when he used his wrestling persona in his public appearances.

"The reason they didn't boo the Undertaker for that is because when you think of The Undertaker, you don't think of his political views whatsoever. Hogan made you think of his political views because he has been so public at the RNC convention." [22:24 onwards]

Only time will tell if Hulk Hogan will be addressing the situation sometime in the near future and if he will appear in WWE again soon.

